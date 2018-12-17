Lights, Camel, Action: Aylesbury primary school show gets top marks

Pupils at Green Ridge Primary Academy based in Aylesbury gave successful performances of their Christmas show 'Lights, Camel, Action' last week.

Year Two pupils took on the main roles with the show being directed by Nathan Ladyman (Oak class teacher).

The production was loosely based on popular TV show Strictly Come Dancing and saw children country dancing, tangoing and strutting their disco moves to a range of scores from some flamboyant judges!

Among the audience were members of the local branch of the Women's Institute who enjoyed some Christmas cakes alongside a cup of tea.

Pictured above are Year Two pupils Fergus and Laila who played the roles of Mary and Joseph.