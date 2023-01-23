Housebuilder Hayfield has appointed estate agents Brown & Merry Wendover and Connells Thame as selling agents for its £21 million development in the Buckinghamshire village of Little Kimble.

Hayfield Crescent is a stunning new community of 40 homes set to deliver sustainable living in a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom zero carbon ready homes.

Nineteen of the new homes will be affordable, with tenure split between shared ownership and affordable rent.

L-R: Jessica Deeley Sales Manager at Brown & Merry; Sarah Sargeant Sales Manager at Hayfield; Nina Webster Sales Manager at Connells

The first homes at Hayfield Crescent, located on Risborough Road, will be available to purchase off-plan from a dedicated marketing suite at the development next month, with an impressive 3D model and touchscreen available to help prospective homeowners find out more about the new homes.

Shelley West, regional sales director for Hayfield, said: “This will be our third development in Buckinghamshire and we will be building on our reputation for luxury and high specification homes. Each of our new homes will feature spacious living while the zero carbon ready specification far exceeds the Future Homes Standard. We are excited to showcase how sustainable living need not compromise on luxury.”

All of the homes at Hayfield Crescent will feature Hayfield’s eco-focused specification, including air source heat pumps, energy-efficient underfloor heating, the smartest electric vehicle fast-charging points and ultra-fast broadband. They will include ‘lifetime homes’ construction standards to offer enhanced accessibility and adaptability, ensuring all of them are future-proofed for wheelchair users.

Hayfield Crescent is opposite The Chiltern’s AONB, and a quarter of the landscape-led scheme will be covered by tree canopies to reflect this. The extensive new planting and range of additional environmental enhancements will deliver a net biodiversity gain.

Little Kimble is conveniently located on the Chiltern Railways Line and Little Kimble Station is within walking distance of the site. There are regular services to Aylesbury and High Wycombe, and to London Marylebone in under an hour.

Shelley added: “The parish of Great & Little Kimble is set in the beautiful Vale of Aylesbury at the foot of the Chiltern Hills, and we are thrilled to be able to contribute to this thriving village community. Our development will include a landscaped area of public open space and a village shop and will be accessed off Risborough Road.

“We are very much looking forward to the launch of Hayfield Crescent and showcasing our beautiful homes to discerning customers looking to become a Hayfield homeowner.”

Angela Hancox, regional land and new homes Director at Brown and Merry (Sequence UK Ltd), said: “We are delighted to partner with Hayfield on this stunning development of new homes and looking forward to meeting new and former clients eager to take their next step up the property ladder.”

And Jessica Hardwick, new homes director at Connells added: “We are looking forward to being able to help customers reserve off-plan, and assisting as they watch their new Hayfield home take shape from the ground up, one of the most exciting journeys for a new homeowner.”

