LEGO exhibition returns to Aylesbury to wow visitors

The LEGO exhibition returns to Aylesbury on Wednesday July 25.

With mind-blowing momuments and famous life-size human-figures from ancient civilisations, the Bucks County Museum is back with the interactive LEGO brick adventure around the world event this summer for all to see.

The professional LEGO building company, Bright Bricks, are working hard to to create some of the most famous figures thoughout history: an Aztec, Samurai Warrior, Egyptian pharaoh and an ancient Thai dancer.

Not only that, but there will also be many scenic landscapes to add to the magic, such as the Easter Island Heads, the marvellous Machu Pichu, the Arab souk, the Rio carnival, the Milan fashion show and even an impressive model of Russia’s St Basil’s cathedral!

As well as having an amazing experience inside the museum, you can share it outside with your friends and family by taking snappy ‘selfies’ with all the models and figures, or even better, children can build their very own LEGO models which can be added to the huge world map!

The Big Brick Building Competition will take place over the summer holidays.

To find out how to enter visit www.buckscountymuseum.org.

The CIVILISATIONS exhibition runs from July 25 to September 5.