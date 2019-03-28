Leave Means Leave march comes to Aylesbury

An estimated 150 people marched for Brexit in Aylesbury this morning (Thursday).

The march started at the Aylesbury tennis and cricket club car park on Wendover Road at 9am, and among those present were MP for Tatton Esther McVey and co-chairman of Leave Means Leave John Longworth.

The Leave Means Leave march makes its way through Aylesbury

Esther McVey, who served as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions from January to November 2018 said: “I believe in the democratic vote and that was to leave the EU so that is why I am here with lots of people who want to make sure that 17 and a half million voices are heard and we leave the EU.

“Although Theresa May’s deal was a bad deal I have always said it was a bad deal, I resigned on that, but now it is a choice between a bad deal and getting out or not getting out at all and that is something we cannot do as that would be against the democratic vote.”

She added: “MPs who are meant to represent the people are not doing what the people asked for and they have got to do that.

“Democracy trumps all and we have to listen to the people.”

The march will move through Aylesbury towards Beaconsfield and will finish after 14 days in Parliament Square tomorrow (Friday) on the day the UK was meant to leave.

It began in Sunderland and will cover a distance of 250 miles.

The march has been rallied by Nigel Farage, who wasn’t in attendance because he is in Strasbourg as part of his duties as an MEP.

Aylesbury town councillor Chris Adams was in attendance and said: “The reason why I am marching is because I do not feel there is any democracy left in this country.

“We put the MPs into parliament to actually vote on the will of the people and 17.4 million people have just been having their vote cancelled.”

He added: “We just want out, and I think the best way we should have gone out was tomorrow, but of course the European Union are calling the shots.

“It’s EU law against British law which drives me crazy.

"I thought we were going to leave, but let’s see on April 12 whether we actually do leave.”

