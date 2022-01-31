Learn how to help Buckingham cope with flooding and other emergencies

People wanting to help Buckingham cope with flooding and other emergencies are invited to attend a Flood Resilience Training session next month.

The online event, organised by Community Impact Bucks, is designed for volunteers looking to develop their community’s resilience to emergencies such as flooding, snow, other severe weather events or utilities failures.

It is an opportunity to learn about what community resilience means and what it could look like, find out about the support on offer through Community Impact Bucks, understand the training materials, and develop an action plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closed due to flooding in Padbury in 2019

Topics covered in the training session will include:

Improved co-ordination for flood resilience in your community;

Identifying risks, and prevention and mitigation;

Creating a community flood plan;

Helping everyone at risk respond quickly when flooding happens;

Deciding which practical actions to take before, during and after a flood;

Reducing community-wide damage;

Working with other partners in the emergency services, utilities and voluntary sectors.

Those attending the training will find out about the Heart of Bucks Flood Recovery and Awareness Fund, how to apply to it and examples of how the grant could be used, such as:

Capital items to replace those destroyed by flooding;

Emergency repairs as a result of flood damage;

Venue/room hire costs for relocating activities as a result of flooding;

Community projects to prevent future flooding;

Training for flood damage/prevention.

The event will be held on Zoom on Tuesday, March 1, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

If you are unable to attend, the recording of the main group discussion and any resources shared can be emailed to you after the event.

Please note that this meeting is for people in the in Buckingham/River Great Ouse area.

Any questions? Contact Helen Archer on [email protected]