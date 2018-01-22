Lawrence has “pride and joy” bicycle stolen

An autistic young man from Aylesbury was left ‘distraught’ after he had his pride and joy, a Saracen Urban x3 Bike stolen.

Lawrence Newton, 25, of Eliot Close , adores cycling and did hours of research when looking to pick out his dream bike.

The Saracen Urban x3, Lawrence's "pride and joy"



It provides him with some independence in his every day life, while also being a great outlet for him to do some exercise and release stress.



Just a week before, on Tuesday, December 16, Lawrence was riding his treasured Saracen Urban x3 bike around Friars Square in Aylesbury, at around 2.30 he was chained it up inside the bus station as he went for a walk around the shops.



Lawrence’s mum Fiona, said the theft has had a big effect on Jordan, who can’t comprehend why someone took his beloved bicycle.



She said: “Lawrence loved this bike so much. He researched it assiduously and it fit his needs just perfectly.



“He even did a bit of custom work on it, adding mudflaps.



“It provides an outlet for him, and he’s been in such a state since those thieves took it. It’s a model from 2016 so it’s been impossible to replace, we’ve looked up and down the country but to no avail.”



Fiona has a message to the thieves: “I would like whoever has stolen it to think about the affect stealing has on people, Lawrence has autism, so it’s been absolutely devastating for him.



“He’s set in his ways to when something like this happens,it’s as if it’s the end of the world for him.

"I understand that police have a lot on their plates and it’s only a petty crime, but to get it back would mean the world to him.



“If you have it, please return it. We won’t press charges.”