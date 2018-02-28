Law team from Thame take on peaks challenge for heart charity

A brave team from a law firm in Thame will be attempting a 24-hour mountain challenge to help a heart charity.

The team of 20 men and women from Lightfoots Solicitors, based in High Street, want to push their physical and mental boundaries and attempt the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge during June.

The challenge includes climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and finish off on Snowdon in Wales.

The team will face the challenge overnight and complete it carrying massive rucksacks.

They plan to raise at least £3,000 for the British Heart Foundation, which aims to help those with heart problems and find cures for new and changing cardiovascular health issues.

One team member, Megan, said: “Our aim is to raise £3,000, as we feel this is achievable, yet will still have a massive impact on the charity.

“We have already raised nearly 10% of our overall aim so far. We are relying on the support of friends, family and the wonderful community to help us get there. It is only with their generosity that we are lucky enough to have this experience.

“Our team is already in training, with group meet-ups on the weekend for some, and solo missions for others. Practice walks are commencing in Wendover Woods and other hilly areas - although this can prove difficult around here to find anywhere mountainous!

“Some of us have never done anything like this before, so it really is a massive challenge. As a team we will motivate and guide each other through this tremendous task.

“As a local company it would be great for the local people to know what we are doing, and get some community support.”

To support the team, visit the fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lightfootsteam