The emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A41 Aston Clinton bypass.

It happened at around 9.50am and involves a car and tanker lorry.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

South Central Ambulance Service described the collision as ‘serious’ and sent a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the incident.

More on this as we get it.