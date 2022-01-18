Late night wheelie bin fire causes lasting damage to property near Aylesbury
Firefighters have released advice on how to stop a similar fire affecting your home
An out-of-control wheelie bin fire caused damage to the windowsill and fence at a property in Stone.
On Monday night (January 17), hot ash in a wheelie bin caused a fire, which spread across the property damaging two fence panels and the windowsill.
A crew of Aylesbury firefighters were sent out in an engine at 11:49pm to the home in Warren Close.
The Bucks Fire and Rescue Service crew used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.
In the wake of the incident, a Bucks Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Please be aware that hot ash can melt a plastic bin or cause a fire.
"If you have an open fire, or use a barbecue, please empty ashes onto bare garden soil, not into dustbins or wheelie bins."