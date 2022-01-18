Late night wheelie bin fire causes lasting damage to property near Aylesbury

An out-of-control wheelie bin fire caused damage to the windowsill and fence at a property in Stone.

On Monday night (January 17), hot ash in a wheelie bin caused a fire, which spread across the property damaging two fence panels and the windowsill.

A crew of Aylesbury firefighters were sent out in an engine at 11:49pm to the home in Warren Close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

The Bucks Fire and Rescue Service crew used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

In the wake of the incident, a Bucks Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Please be aware that hot ash can melt a plastic bin or cause a fire.