"Larks by the Lake" in Watermead to raise funds

A group of 11 residents in Watermead, Aylesbury have come together to organise a commnity fete entitled 'Larks by the Lake' on May 27.

The group have been working hard to organise a fun event for all with live entertainment, a dog show, fun fair, zorbing, food court, shopping, licensed bar and much more.

There is also an amazing raffle with fantastic prizes including a champagne balloon flight.

If you live in Watermead or the surrounding area, you can support your local event by donating books for the second hand book stall, bottles for the bottle tombola (donations being collected at the Watermead Inn) or offering your services to help set up the marquee etc the day before or offer to help on the day.

Or, you could come along on the day and enjoy yourself! All are welcome

Depending on funds raised the group have voted to support local charity Smiles, the local scout group and also to provide some sort of leisure/play equipment for Watermead.

The more money raised the better.

The group would like to thank their sponsors (logos on posters) and also George David estate agents for advertising as well as all the many local businesses that have donated raffle prizes.

The entertainment line up looks like this:

1pm: Dance display by Aylesbury school of dance

2pm: Zumba display by whollyfit

2.30pm: Dance display by Tania School of dance

3pm: Live ukelele band

4pm: Tug of war

4.30pm: prize draw