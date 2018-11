Large crowds enjoyed the switching on of Aylesbury's Christmas lights last night (Thursday).

Visitors were treated to an evening of entertainment from local bands and musicians before the turning on of the lights and a fireworks display.

Aylesbury Town Centre lit up during last night's event

Some of the stars of this year's Waterside Theatre pantomime including Holly Atterton (Tinkerbell) and Andy Collins (Smee) were on hand to join in the fun and oversee proceedings.

Photos by Derek Pelling - more images in next week's Bucks Herald.