Land Rover Discovery stolen from outside home in Watermead after thieves clone keys

A vehicle was stolen from outside a home in Watermead after thieves used a scanner to clone the car keys.

The incident happened in Kestrel Way on Monday September 17.

The owner of the vehicle posted on the Nextdoor Watermead social media group: "My beautiful Land Rover Discovery was stolen off my drive in Kestrel Way.

"The keys were in the house and the thieves used a scanner to clone them.

"Police advice is to take your car keys upstairs at night."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101.