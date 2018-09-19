Land Rover Discovery stolen from outside home in Watermead after thieves clone keys

A vehicle was stolen from outside a home in Watermead after thieves used a scanner to clone the car keys.
The incident happened in Kestrel Way on Monday September 17.
The owner of the vehicle posted on the Nextdoor Watermead social media group: "My beautiful Land Rover Discovery was stolen off my drive in Kestrel Way.
"The keys were in the house and the thieves used a scanner to clone them.
"Police advice is to take your car keys upstairs at night."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101.