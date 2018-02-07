Lady Diana’s bicycle and rare Beatles photo among lots at auction in Thame

A bicycle owned by Lady Diana Spencer, a rare photo of The Beatles and a stunning sports car are among lots coming up for auction in Thame.

The Ram Cobra car, by LR Roadsters and in striking midnight blue, is the only replica worldwide to have been granted original designer Carroll Shelby’s personal approval and has been with the current owner for 30 years.

The Beatles photo by Terry O'Neill.

It will be among a mix of unique pieces, antiques, watches, jewellery and vintage items, as well as retro and collectable items in the sale.

The first antiques and collectables auction held in Thame by Farnon and Lake will be on Saturday, February 17 at the Masonic Hall on High Street.

Viewings will be available in advance online via their catalogue and in person on the day of the auction from 9.30am until 11am, at which time the auction gets underway. The auction will be broadcast live online.

The Raleigh Traveller bicycle owned by Lady Diana Spencer before she became the Princess of Wales comes with full provenance and is offered for auction in its original unrestored condition.

An original Terry O’Neill photograph of the Beatles from 1963, co-signed by Terry and Paul McCartney, is one of only two such prints and was taken in the backyard of Abbey Road in 1963. It was the first photograph of a pop group ever to appear on the front cover of a British national newspaper.

Other lots include ‘The Rhythm of Life’ original painting by John Illsley, founder member and bassist of Dire Straits, who is also a professional artist and is signed.

There is an original sculpture entitled ‘Homage to Degas’ by the sculptor Lydia Karpinska, from her own private collection.

A Cartier watch purchased at Harrods by the late rock star Rick Parfitt, of Status Quo, for his wife is also in the sale, as is Audrey Hepburn’s personal script (copy) of ‘Breakfast at Tiffanys’, including personal margin annotations.

Duncan Lang and James Kendling are the auctioneers who both firmly believe that an auction should be an aspirational event.

James said: “We wanted to establish ourselves in Thame as we love the sense of community it gives, how welcoming it feels and, quite simply, it’s a perfect location for lively and fun auctions all year round.

“We are working in partnership with local independent business to bring exclusive offers to our guests, making a real sense of occasion each time a Farnon and Lake auction opens its doors. For our February auction we are working with the wonderful people at Jollybrew Tea Company, Jack & Alice, and The Deli at No.5”

Duncan added: “We are turning the notion of auctions on its head and making them an event to genuinely get excited about. We don’t just talk about the pieces being sold but we explore the stories behind them. We carefully choose the location where the event takes place, plus we make it our mission to ensure every person joining us will have a wonderfully entertaining time.”

The auction is the first in a series during this year. Visit www.farnonandlake.com