Lack of upkeep makes Aylesbury areas look like "third world country", says councillor

Towering weeds and overgrown bushes on footpaths and roadsides have left Bucks residents feeling “rather depressed” over the “state” of their communities.

During a meeting of Bucks County Council’s (BCC) budget scrutiny select committee meeting last week, a concerned resident asked how much money will be allocated to footpath maintenance during the next financial year.

They said people are becoming increasingly upset over “six to eight-foot weeds and overhanging bushes” taking over the London Road from Aylesbury to Loudwater.

Reading the question on behalf of the resident during the meeting on January 10, committee chairman, David Watson, said: “The current state [of roads and footpaths] leaves people feeling rather depressed at the state of our local communities.

“For example, there are numerous examples of six to eight-foot weeds, overhanging bushes and trees on the footpaths and roadsides on the London Road from Aylesbury Town down to the Loudwater Roundabout.”

Councillor for The Risboroughs, Bill Bendyshe-Brown, said overgrown greenery makes some areas of the county look like “third world countries”.

Cabinet member for transport, Mark Shaw, said there is only a budget of £125,000 for routine weed maintenance, however work is already underway to cut back overgrown shrubs on footpaths.

He also assured members and residents the new unitary council, due to be launched next year, is likely to have different priorities and a new budget structure.

Cllr Shaw said: “The reality is we are spending £16 million on road resurfacing, £3 million on plane and patch and £2.5 million on revenue for the road network.

“Sadly, we have only got £125,000 to spend on routine weed maintenance.

“In terms of pavements we have a budget of £1.5 million for each-and-every year for the next four years.

“I should make members of the public aware over the next year we will be coming together as one new council for Bucks and that new council will, I am sure, have different or new priorities, it will definitely have a new budgetary structure.”