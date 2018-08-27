Kissing gates installed in Whitchurch

North Bucks rRIPPLE (ramblers Repairing & Improving Public Paths for Leisure & Exercise) installed two easy to negotiate kissing gates at the bottom of Keinches Lane in Whitchurch on Monday August 20.

A contribution of £100 for one gate was received from the parish council and acknowledged with a plaque.

A local resident has shown interest in the Donate a Gate scheme for the other gate.

The scheme is run by the Ramblers Association and supported by Bucks County Council’s Rights of Way department.

Pictured above is the new gate and some of those who helped with the installation - from left Allen Fairbrother, Derek Holland, Keith Wheeler-Cherry and Andrew Hearsey.