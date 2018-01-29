Barratt Homes North Thames is getting behind the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch by opening a bird café at its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury to encourage more feathered friends into the area for the wildlife survey.

The housebuilder has put bird feeders up at the development to feed a variety of birds in the area in time for what is the largest citizen science project in the UK.

The Big Garden Birdwatch event is taking place from 27th to 29th January and mobilises thousands to take part in counting the birds across the country.

New homeowners across the county are also being encouraged to create their very own bird cafés and attract all kinds of colourful feathered friends into their own gardens.

Glenn Copper, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Thames said: “We’ve chosen to open our bird cafés for the Big Garden Birdwatch because we think it’s a great way for our developments and new homeowners to add a bit of wildlife and colour to their gardens.

“This is the perfect activity to take part in if you’re looking for something easy to do that you can enjoy all year round. Birds are fascinating creatures and we, as a country, should treasure them and be able to appreciate their mesmerising behaviours up close.”

This can be done easily by investing in a bird feeder or a roofed bird table and getting a mixture of seeds, fruits, nuts and oats to put in them.

As different types of birds prefer different types of food, you’ll need to pick up an assortment of bird food if you’re looking to have variety in your garden.

Other than topping up the bird feeder when it’s empty and making sure you clean your feeders often, you can sit back, relax and enjoy your very own wildlife show in the comfort of your garden.

For more ideas on how to encourage wildlife into your garden, visit the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch page here: www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

Adrian Thomas, RSPB Project Manager, said: “The RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch is a great chance to get together with friends or family to uncover the birds that visit our gardens, while helping our scientists create a snapshot of how our favourite garden birds, such as robins, starlings and blue tits, are doing.”

The RSPB will also be live tweeting the Big Garden Birdwatch from a wildlife friendly show home garden at Kingsbrook.

