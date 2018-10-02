Kill your speed not our kids! Protest in Wing after youngster struck by vehicle

A group of mothers have started a petition calling for lower speed limits and improvements to pedestrian crossings after a child was hit by a vehicle in Wing.

Abigail Williams, 12, was struck during an incident at just after 5pm last week as she crossed the road with friends.

Fortunately she was not seriously injured but was left shaken and the incident has prompted parents to start a campaign calling for action to be taken to avoid a repeat or something worse. Abigail’s mum Jenny Williams said: “My daughter went cycling with friends and I got a call from a friend who witnessed her get hit on the crossing on Stewkley Road. All the girls were shaken and upset and my daughter had bruising to her hands and her bike was broken. I am waiting to hear back from Thames Valley Police. The incident made us decide enough was enough - so we started the petition.This isn’t the first time an incident has occurred- the week before a car mounted the pavement and a parent was hit while taking some children to school. I spoke to the patroller and he said that although he wears a high-visibility jacket he has near misses on an almost weekly basis. We have a photo that was taken 20 years ago of MP John Bercow and our county councillor Netta Glover standing on the village green campaigning for slower speeds - we’ve waited long enough.” The petition to Bucks County Council, which had received more than 450 signatures in its first four days, calls for the village to be made a 20mph zone, crossing improvements and better signage and traffic calming measures. Fellow mum Emma Purbrick said: “The driver pulled over after the crash and when I spoke to them their immediate reaction was that it was the children’s fault. In my view, the driver did not slow down for the crossing. If the kids had crossed a few seconds earlier it could have been more serious. I would like to see a crossing on the A418and the roads around the schools need to be reduced to 20mph.” The petition has got off to a great start but we need to try and keep the momentum going and get as many people on board as possible.”

Both Overstone Combined and Cottesloe Schools are behind the petition with children designing the posters in the picture at school.

A Transport For Bucks spokesman said: “It is always worrying to hear about incidents such as the one described, which thankfully did not result in serious injury.

“I’d like to reassure the community that Stewkley Road typically has a very low injury collision record and there are no previously reported injury collisions at the crossing.

“Due to re-surfacing work on the A4146, the village is currently experiencing higher than normal traffic flows as drivers look for alternative routes. Work on the Northbound carriageway of the A4146 is complete and has now been re-opened. Work on the Southbound is progressing well and is due to be re-opened 8th October 2018 at 6am, allowing traffic in the village to return to normal.

“The County Council are working with Taylor Wimpy to progress improvements to the crossing points on Stewkley Road and alterations to the junctions with Dormer Avenue and the High Street, and will consider the online petition against the current proposed improvements.”

The petition can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2O0tdwL

