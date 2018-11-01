Kids shoot fireworks at four-year-old with mother and police officers last night

Thames Valley Police reported that Children were shooting fireworks at police officers and a mother and Child in Edinburgh Park last night in Southcourt

In a series of posts via the TVP Aylesbury Vale Facebook Page, Thames Valley Police said: "Hoping the parents of the children on Edinburgh Playing Fields are very proud of their teenagers who are firing fireworks at the PCSOs and a 4 year old girl and her Mum.

Shortly after, they posted: "We are currently dispersing some very charming youths from the Edinburgh Playing Fields."

Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment.

More on this as we get it.