Junior fencing stars from Thame book their place at national championships

Two junior fencers From Thame Duellists Fencing Club booked their places at the national championships in Sheffield in May with strong performances at the southern region championships.

More than 100 under-18 competitors took part in the event on Sunday, January 21, the regional qualifying tournament for the national championships, at Wellington College in Berkshire.

Hal Seed booked his third trip to the national championships with a third place finish in his age group, his best performance at regional level. Before then he will be travelling to Paris for the annual CEP Challenge Tournament in February.

His sister Rebekah Seed meanwhile managed to qualify for the nationals at the first time of asking with a third place finish in her own age group.

Club coach James Kingston said: “It’s fantastic that both of them are qualified. Two fencers qualified for the national championships in a single season is a best ever performance for the club. They both fenced really well for their medals.”