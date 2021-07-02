Junction improvement on A41 in Aylesbury and all the other roadworks planned across the town and beyond

As part of the Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations.

The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

No weekend working unless specified.

Junction Improvement Works

> Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

> A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard

Installation of ducting across the A41 carriageway in two locations, installation of CCTV cameras, comms cabinets.

Conventional Resurfacing Programme

> A418, Aylesbury Road, Bierton - North of Bierton to Wing (Monday, July 5, to Friday, July 16)

Coring works using temporary traffic signals and stop and go traffic management in operation between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Micro Surfacing Programme

> Commonside, Downley – various locations along length of road (Monday, July 5, to Thursday, July 8)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

> Weston Road, Great Horwood - various locations along length of road (Friday, July 9)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

> The Close, Great Horwood - various locations along length of road (Friday, July 9)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

> Five Acre Wood, High Wycombe - various locations along length of road (Monday, July 5, to Tuesday, July 6)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

> Fromer Road, Wooburn Common - various locations along length of road (Wednesday, July 7, to Friday, July 9)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

> Cherwell Road, Aylesbury - various locations along length of road (Monday, July 5)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

> Grafton Road/ Wigmore Road, Aylesbury - various locations along length of road (Tuesday, July 6, to Wednesday, July 7)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

> Church Street, Great Missenden - various locations along length of road (Thursday, July 8, to Friday, July 9)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Local Improvement Schemes

> Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - Car Park & Turning Head (Monday, July 5, to - Friday, August 6)

Surfacing and lining works, not on highway but with localised traffic management, in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

Structures Improvement Programme

> Cattleford Bridge, A422 Stratford, Nr Buckingham - Cattleford Bridge (Monday, July 5, to Friday, August 27)