Julian Hunt to host lecture on History of Aylesbury

The friends of Buckinghamshire's Historic churches have organised a talk on the history of Aylesbury from its roots as a Saxon fortress to its place as a modern 21st Century town.

Nick Morgan, Hon.orary secretary of The Friends of Buckinghamshire’s Historic Churches said: "Our annual illustrated talk this year will be in St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury on Wednesday 14 th November starting at 7:30pm (Doors will open at 7:00pm).

"We are delighted to welcome back Julian Hunt this year to give us this talk on Aylesbury from Saxon times through to the present century."

Julian Hunt was born in 1949 at Romsley, Worcestershire. He was a local studies librarian in Oldham, Lancashire, and, more recently at Aylesbury, where he established the Centre for

Bucks Studies.

He has written numerous histories of Buckinghamshire market towns, including A History of Amersham (2001) A History of Gerrards Cross (2006) and Beaconsfield, a History (2009), and was the editor of Buckinghamshire's Favourite Churches in 2007.

Tickets will be available at the door for £5.00 or you can pre-order your tickets by email to Nick Morgan at 4nick.morgan@gmail.com and they will then be reserved for you to collect on the night.

A free glass of wine or soft drink will be provided on arrival.

Julian Hunt will trace the history of Aylesbury from a Saxon fortress to a London overspill town.

He will explain how Aylesbury's natural position at the centre of the rich Vale of Aylesbury and the crossing point of many main roads enabled it to overtake Buckingham as the county town.

He will also show how a traditional market town accepted the help of London's planners to become a thriving and expanding 21st century community.