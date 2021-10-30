Juju Woods puts the Holy into Moly at popular Aylesbury golf society's last meet of the year

Julien Lucas won on 44 points, took nearest the pin with this shot at Hazlemere's fifth and the team award

They say practice makes perfect and that was certainly true at the last meet of the year for Aylesbury' s ever-popular Holy Moly Golf Society at Hazlemere Golf Club on Saturday.

The society has almost 40 regular members and counting. And it was another fantastic turnout with 21 teeing off as the weather behaved itself over in High Wycombe.

Anyone who knows Julien 'Juju Woods' Lucas - or is a regular over at Chiltern Forest - could be forgiven for thinking he retired from full-time employment in a bid to focus on one last shot at making the PGA seniors tour.

Hazlemere Golf Club

A talented player on his day, his focus and constant practice finally paid off when he shot 44 Stableford points to take the win at hilly Hazlemere.

Not content with that trophy, Juju added another two by claiming the nearest the pin with a brilliant shot at the fifth which landed a couple of feet from the hidden hole AND the team award alongside former winner Steve 'Wicked' Wickham and the ever consistent Charlie 'Dimmock' Bex (42 points combined).

Charlie (34) beat a heartbroken John Wells (34) on countback into third place while 'Iron' Mike Ambrose (36) came in second, costing an unimpressed Rob Green £20 in the process.

Paul 'the accountant' Giles didn't have to double check his sums as he won the invitational trophy with 40 points.

Mike Ambrose's exploding ball

There was no shortage of drama on the day be it Mike and Des Withey's exploding balls or Saj almost having to check his golf insurance following an errant tee shot from fellow newcomer Lloyd Little - with both players posting excellent scores on their debuts.

Another newcomer, Connor Kelly, decided he preferred clubbing of a different kind after 15 holes - hot-footing it off to Nottingham for a night out and earning his four-ball a disqualification from the team medal - not that Darren Lucas or Kieron Sandford minded all that much!

Rich Boulton won longest drive on the narrow 532-yard uphill par 5 14th. He was the only player to pass on the full English before tee off - so perhaps that's where everyone else was going wrong?

Special mention goes to Kev 'the Machine' Green who declared "I never win anything" after pipping fellow elder statesman Brian 'Open the' Fludgate by one point to collect the senior trophy on 29.

Kev Green took the senior trophy

A great day - and year - was rounded off with the presentation of the trophies to the winners by Brian back in the clubhouse and the announcement of next year's venues and dates.

Des then offered up a thank you speech to organisers Brian and Darren that was worthy of the Oscars.

Here's to 2022 and the next meeting at Wycombe Heights in March.