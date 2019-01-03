Jonathan Page Play Centre celebrates an 'outstanding' ofsted

Jonathan Page Play Centre, after a long journey which nearly saw them close in 2016, has just been rated 'outstanding' by ofsted.

The staff, parents and children at the Jonathan Page Play Centre and Aylesbury Town Council are starting 2019 off with a big celebration.

At its recent Ofsted inspection on 12 December the centre achieved an “Outstanding” rating for the Quality and standards of the Early Years Provision.

The play centre which offers an After School Club and Holiday Playscheme was rated outstanding in all three categories: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare.

This result has taken place since Aylesbury Town Council took over the management of the centre in August 2016. The management and team have since worked tirelessly to make changes to ensure the longevity of the centre and compliance with the Early Years Statutory Framework.

In 2016, Aylesbury Vale District Council said it could no longer commit to funding the child care centre due to government cutbacks. A parent campaign ensued, and Aylesbury Town Council took over management which has seen the play centre go from strength to strength, culminating in this 'outstanding' Ofsted inspection.

Cllr Allison Harrison, Leader of the Council and Chairman of the Direct Services Committee said: “The journey over the last two years has often been a challenging one but I am very proud of the team and children in their care.

"The team are striving to be the best we can be and to receive this recognition from Ofsted at our first inspection since we took over the management of the centre, is fantastic news.”

Ofsted praised in particular the highly effective partnerships with staff at schools and nurseries which children also attend and the very detailed understanding of each child’s skills and progress, which the staff build upon to meet the children’s individual needs at the centre. The children show exceptional levels of enthusiasm for attending the centre and can’t wait to tell visitors all about it and why they like it so much.