Join the big tidy up day in Thame and Moreton and help clean up your neighbourhood

People are being called up to take part in big tidy up campaign around Thame.

The Thame Tidy and Moreton Muck-Out Day is being held on Saturday, March 17, giving everyone the opportunity to help keep the neighbourhoods looking attractive and litter-free.

Rosemary Bryant, organiser of the big clean up on behalf of 21st Century Thame, said: “We need as many people as possible to come to the Town Hall on the day and help us tidy up Thame and Moreton.

“Just come along between 10am and 4pm, collect litter pickers and rubbish bags from the Thame Lions gazebo outside the Town Hall and get litter-picking. Litter pickers have already been collected for people in Moreton, where the clean-up starts at 10am.

Rosemary added: “If there’s a spot you know that needs a good tidy, get a group together and tackle the litter that’s built up there. As one example, we’ve identified part of Lea Park as somewhere we’re going to concentrate on. There’s no need to worry about being on your own, you’ll be pointed in the direction of other groups you can join.

“There’s another collection point between the two bridges on the Phoenix Trail, where Sustrans will have a stand, handing out litter pickers and bags. There’s plenty to do and the Phoenix Trail will be divided into sections to ensure we clear it all. A group from Chiltern Vale are meeting at 10am to start working on the Hatchetts Lane part of the Trail.”

Sue Martin-Downhill, of organisers 21st Century Thame, said: “This event would not happen without fantastic support from our sponsors, donors and volunteers. They include Thame Lions, ASM, Unicarriers, Bucks Recycling, MP Printers, Biffa, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Thame Town Council for their assistance in promoting the event. We’re incredibly grateful to them all for their help in making this a very successful event, which is now in its eighth year.”

Check out the Thame Tidy 2018 group page on Facebook, or simply turn up on the day and you’ll receive instructions on what you can do to help.