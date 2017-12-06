Join the big lunch in Thame on Christmas Day

There’s no need to be alone on Christmas Day - join the party with Community Christmas Thame.

Volunteers are inviting the elderly and isolated to a big lunch on Christmas Day and will take bookings up to the morning of the get together, which is held from 12.30pm until 2.30pm.

There plenty of places for the lunch at the Masonic Hall, High Street, and guest forms can be collected from the town hall.

Waitrose and Sainsburys have already agreed to sponsor the event again, and bingo prizes have been donated by Powder, Planet Organic, Bizzie Lizzie, The Book House and Costa, and other businesses are invited to support the event.

The organisers are asking for donations of After Eight chocolates, shortbread , nice jams and marmalade, small pads and nice pens for gift bags for guests. These can be dropped off at the town hall.

This is the sixth year the lunch has been held and volunteers will once again be able to pick up guests who need transport. There will be a fabulous traditional lunch, crackers, treats and companionship.

If you do know of anyone wanting some company on Christmas Day let them know about the event, or if they can’t get out themselves the lunch can be delivered to them too.

If you want to get involved yourself, be it half an hour or all day, the organisers would like to hear from you.

Contacts Kerry Knight on 07531 878435 or Kathy Thomas on 07747 095563. Email communitychristmasthame@gmail.com and visit http://www.communitychristmasthame.org.uk