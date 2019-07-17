Jo Cox memorial bikeride to pass through Princes Risborough

The fourth annual Jo Cox Way bike ride in memory of the late MP passes through Buckinghamshire on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 July during the third and fourth stages of its 288-mile journey from her Batley & Spen constituency, in West Yorkshire, to London.

The group of 50 mixed-ability riders is set to wind its way through many towns and villages as it heads from north to south – with overnight stops in Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Buckinghamshire and Middlesex – and will be joined by other cyclists for parts of the route before arriving at Bankside, Southwark, on Sunday 28 July.

Day 3’s 72.5-mile ride passes through Stony Stratford, Beachampton and Nash before arriving at the MK Hotel, Milton Keynes for an overnight stop. The route can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2KrUPYw

As the cyclists head off on the 60-mile journey to Uxbridge, Middlesex, at 9.30am the following morning (Saturday), local people are invited to come along and show support by cheering them on their way – or jumping on their bikes to pedal alongside for a while or even the rest of the journey.

Day 4’s ride passes through Walnut Tree, Walton Park, Caldecotte, Little Brickhill, Green End, Great Brickhill, Soulbury, Stewkley, South End, Cublington, Whitchurch, Oving, Pitchcott, Upper Winchendon, Cuddington, Dinton, Ford, Owlswick, Monks Risborough, Green Hailey, Great Hampden, Bryant’s Bottom, Great Kingshill, Holmer Green, Chalfont St Giles and Denham. (https://bit.ly/2K2rMv8)

“I am delighted that the Jo Cox Way is happening again,” said Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater. “Having taken part in the whole five-day adventure last year, I was hugely inspired by the amazing group of people who came together and undertook the journey from West Yorkshire to London.

"We had cyclists from many different backgrounds, aged between 14 and 70. The camaraderie was fantastic and those taking part found it a great way of combining a physical challenge with the opportunity to meet new people and, of course, to remember Jo and her belief that we have ‘more in common’.”

On their arrival at London’s South Bank, the cyclists will be greeted by members of community support groups, Jo’s family and the Mayor of Southwark.

For more information, visit facebook.com/thejocoxway and letsride.co.uk.

Donations can be made at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayCharityCampaignPage.action?charityCampaignUrl=jocoxway2019.

