Jewellery stolen from Aston Clinton property

Following a burglary at a property in Aston Clinton last week, police are looking to speak to anybody who witnessed the break-in.

The incident occurred between 7.30am and 2pm on Thursday January 10.

Burglars gained access to the property in Green End Street by forcing the rear windows open.

Thieves stole jewellery and items of 'sentimental value' from the property.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help with the investigation or if you saw anything suspicious at the time of the incident call 101 quoting reference 43190009738.

You can also report anything you witnessed by visiting the Thames Valley Police website to find out more about protecting your home.