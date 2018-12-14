Jewellery, cash and a passport stolen from Bierton

Two men forced entry to the house through the rear patio door and took a quantity of jewellery, cash and a passport.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Bierton, Bucks.

The offence occurred around 6.30pm on Wednesday (12/12) at a property in Hoods Farm Close, Bierton.

Two men forced entry to the house through the rear patio door and took a quantity of jewellery, cash and a passport.

They were then disturbed by neighbours and ran to a car, driving along Aylesbury Road towards Wing.

The offenders are both described as white men, in their mid 20’s and between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall.

One offender was wearing a grey hooded-top.

The other offender was wearing a black hooded-top.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Beckford, of the Investigation Hub based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this offence or who has any information to please get in touch.

“I would also ask that anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or reckless driving at the time of this offence to let us know.

“Please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ‘43180380006’ or make a report online.”

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For burglary prevention advice, please visit the Thames Valley Police website.