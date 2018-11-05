Jewellery and cash stolen from home in Aylesbury

Jewellery of sentimental value and cash have been stolen after thieves broke into a home in Aylesbury.

The incident happened in Holly Drive between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday October 23.

Thieves broke into a home via the rear door and stole a watch, a quantity of cash and jewellery of sentimental value.

If you have any information about this incident please call the police on 101, quoting reference number 43180324332.

Alternatively you can report information on the Thames Valley Police website at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report