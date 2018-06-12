Jazz legend Jim Mullen comes to St Mary's Church

St Mary's Church once again hosts JazzUpFront with superstar Jim Mullen performing.

Frank Wormald, who runs the event said: " Jim Mullen is a legendary figure, highly regarded as one of the UK’s most in-demand Jazz musician.

"In the 60s working Jim worked with Brian Auger’s Oblivion. In the 70s he met saxophonist Dick Morrisey and began a 15-year association, recording seven albums and becoming one of Britain’s Top Jazz guitarist.

"He is the first choice guitarist for many visiting Americans, having performed regularly with Jimmy Smith, Mose Allison, Gene Harris, and Terry Callier.

"A four-time winner of the British Jazz Award for Best Guitarist, Jim plays with great drive and energy, Exciting and unique, Performing a richly dynamic set of originals and standards,JazzUpfront audiences can expect another great night!

The event will take place on July 12 @ 8pm

Tickets on sale now £14.00 (advance) £15 0n the night

Or Available from Aylesbury Music Shop (3 Temple St, Aylesbury) Tel. 01296 392225

Contact Frank on 07518 306552 /Info:www.facebook.com/jazzupfrontbucks