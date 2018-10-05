Jail for Aylesbury man who was arrested for crime spree and then defaced police cells

A man from Aylesbury has been jailed for ten weeks for offences across the town which police said 'caused distress to the public.'

Darren Martin, 49, of Balfour Way pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating, one count of assaulting police and one public order offence during a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates Court earlier this week.

The offences all occurred on July 13 and 14 in Keats Close, Aylesbury, and later at the town's police station.

Investigating officer PC Martin Day based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Darren Martin’s behaviour caused distress to the public who witnessed his crimes.

“When in custody, he went on to spit at a sergeant and defacated in two cells.

“This is totally unacceptable and Thames Valley Police is committed to addressing this type of behaviour and bringing such offenders in front of the courts.”