‘It will take a long time to resurface all Bucks roads’ warns council leader

The leader of the county council has warned that it will take a “long time” to resurface all the roads in Buckinghamshire.

Martin Tett said residents should already see an improvement in the condition of the county’s roads as Transport for Bucks teams carry out major patching work over the summer.

However Cllr Tett added it may be some time before all roads are “back to a reasonable condition”, after severe winter weather added to the already rising number of potholes.

Addressing a meeting of the cabinet this morning the leader said: “At full council we passed a resolution to have money from general fund reserves passed as allocation for the plane and patch programme to recover from the winter damage done to our roads.

“In my own area, Nightingales Lane in Chalfont St Giles has just been done and it makes a really big difference when you get a big bit of plane and patch done, and it’s looking a lot better.

“Hopefully residents around the county will be beginning to see some improvements.

“Obviously it is going to take a long time to get all of the roads back to a reasonable condition.”

In April the county council agreed to release £1.2 million from reserves to fund immediate pothole repairs – bringing the total road improvement fund up to £10 million.

Cabinet member for transport Mark Shaw said: “We have been blessed so far this spring and early summer with good weather which has allowed us to be out and about on the road network and repair the damage that has been done over the winter, which was dreadful throughout the whole country, not just this county.”