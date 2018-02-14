It was a flipping fantastic day! GK Plumbing and Heating take home Aylesbury pancake race title

Aylesbury’s traditional pancake race went ahead yesterday (Tuesday) despite the wet weather.

The event attracted a number of local businesses, including One Delivery, Worcester, Metro Bank and Mix96, who organised and hosted the popular competition. The winners on the day were GK Plumbing and Heating who took home the coveted trophy in a close race ahead of Noodle Nation and Tesco.

Congratulations to all the teams who took part despite the difficult weather - which even led to nearby Buckingham’s pancake race being cancelled.

Photos by June Essex.