It’s the ‘other’ royal wedding on Friday - and video shows how Thames Valley Police will tackle security for the big day

Thames Valley Police will be responsible for keeping the royal couple and their guests safe on Friday - when Princess Eugenie and former Stowe School boy Jack Brooksbank tie the knot at Windsor Castle.

The force says it has a number of security measures in place for policing the wedding.

The couple will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. This is due to be followed by a short carriage procession through Windsor and a reception at Windsor Castle.

A broad range of security measures have been visible in Windsor and the surrounding areas, including the increased use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) barriers.

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable David Hardcastle, strategic commander for policing the event, said: “As the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank approaches the public will see some of the visible security measures in place to keep everyone visiting Windsor safe and I hope the public are reassured and not alarmed by these.

“There will also be search activity using specially trained search dogs in the town centre, high visibility spontaneous patrols, including a presence from the Mounted Section.

“As you would expect there are also a number of non-visible security measures will also be in place.

“Thames Valley Police has a history of policing large-scale events including many state visits, sporting events and of course the recent wedding of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May.

“We are once again working closely with partner agencies, local residents and businesses to ensure we can deliver a secure event for all those attending.

“As a force we are always proud to police the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and officers and staff are looking forward to being part of this memorable day.”

Visitors should expect that they may be searched and stopped and checked by officers and any items which may pose a risk to the public will be removed. Along with our partners we will continue to be keep local residents and businesses updated about how the celebrations are likely to affect them.