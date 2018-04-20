It's not over yet! Council wait on Secretary of State's Watermead Crematorium decision

In one of the longest running sagas in Aylesbury Planning Aylesbury History, AVDC are waiting to see if the Secretary of State will call in the decision.

A Statement from Aylesbury Vale District Council said: "We are awaiting confirmation whether the Secretary of State will call in the application for his determination.

"The National Casework Unit (NCU) has advised that they have received a request for the Secretary of State to call the application in, and while a direction has not been issued, the NCU has requested that the council does not determine the application if the Strategic Development Management Committee is minded to approve the application, until it has time to consider the request for a call in.

"The recommendation that was agreed on Wednesday 18 April was that the application be deferred and delegated to officers for approval subject to confirmation that the Secretary of State will not call in the application for his determination, and subject to the completion of a legal agreement and planning conditions.

"This is different to going to the planning inspectorate who deal with appeals or those applications which have been called in by the Secretary of State."

The saga continues..