It’s never been more important to vote - say editor Hayley O’Keeffe

This week Aylesbury Vale - along with the rest of the UK goes to the polls for the election we never thought would happen.

It’s safe to say that the endless march of Brexit has made many of us jaded with politics - and we expect that many of you will be considering not going out and exercising your democratic right.

EU flag. EMN-190805-121711001

But as a most basic function of society - voting in whatever election or referendum is so important.

It is a chance to have a say in how things are run - and no matter how little you may think the people are listened to - a strong vote a certain way will make leaders sit up and take notice.

Because politicians are the people who vote for them and support them - and votes like the EU referendum will be looked at very closely by MPs and Ministers as a barometer of what we think.

Because without our votes every time they wouldn’t have those seats of power - and they are quite partial to them!

So - whatever you do, we say get out and vote!

It’s a hard fought for right, and we can’t moan that we don’t like the outcome if we don’t take part!