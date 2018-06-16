It's back! Pokémon Go craze brings out hundreds of Aylesbury fans for Community Day event

But did it ever really go away? Hundreds of Pokémon Go fans were spotted at sites around Aylesbury today.

You could be forgiven for thinking that the craze was over - but today hundreds of fans turned out for a big gaming event.

Players were spotted at locations in the town centre including Market Square, as well as outside the Waterside Theatre.

One player said: "It was great, it was a big event and there were a few hundred people out for it."

The event was a Pokemon Go Community Day - and the grand prize on offer was a Larvitar, who can evolve into Pupitar and then Tyranitar.

Experts say that this is arguably the most powerful featured Pokémon in any Community Day yet.

