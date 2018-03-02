It's a Snow Go! Aylesbury grinds to a halt in sub zero conditions

The snow and sub-zero temperatures are continuing to cause an impact across Aylesbury Vale today (Friday).

Aylesbury market has been cancelled today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday)due to the adverse weather conditions.



The Paralympic heritage flame-lighting ceremony at Stoke Mandeville Stadium tonight is taking place behind closed doors, with the public event being cancelled due to the expected extreme weather conditions.



The event will take place on a smaller scale and at an earlier time and there will be coverage during this evening’s Channel Four news programme at 7.45pm.



The following schools in Aylesbury Vale have been closed today due to the adverse weather conditions:

Ashmead Combined School, Aston Clinton School, Aylesbury Grammar School, Aylesbury High School, Aylesbury Vale Academy, Bearbrook Combined School, Bedgrove Junior and Infant Schools, Bierton Church of England Combined School, Booker Park School, Broughton Infant and Junior Schools, Buckingham Park Church of England Primary School, Cheddington Combined School, Chiltern Way Academy, Cuddington and Dinton Church of England School, Elmhurst School, The Grange School, Great Kimble Church of England School, Green Ridge Primary Academy, Grendon Underwood Combined School, Haddenham Junior and Infant Schools, Halton Community Combined School, Haydon Abbey School, John Colet School, John Hampden School, Long Crendon School, Longwick Church of England Combined School, Mandeville School, Monks Risborough Church of England Primary School, Oak Green School, Oakley Church of England Combined School, The Pace Centre, Pebble Brook School, Princes Risborough Primary School, Princes Risborough School, Quainton Church of England School, Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, St Edward’s Catholic Junior School, St John’s Church of England Combined School, St Joseph’s Catholic Infant School, St Louis Catholic Primary School, St Mary’s Church of England School, St Michael’s Church of England Combined School, Stocklake Park School, Stoke Mandeville Combined School, Stone Church of England Combined School, Swanbourne Church of England School, The Thomas Hickman School, Turnfurlong Infant and Junior Schools, Waddesdon Church of England School, Waddesdon Primary School, Wendover Church of England Junior School, Westcott Church of England School, Weston Turville Church of England School, Whitchurch Combined School, William Harding School, Wingrave Church of England Combined School



Firefighters had to rescue a man in Stoke Mandeville after a collision between a van and a bus on Risborough Road at 6.15am this morning. That road is currently closed due to an accident while the A413 between Winslow and Whitchurch has been closed due to the bad weather.



There have been reports of vehicles getting stuck near The Holiday Inn in Aylesbury and on roads in and around Stewkley, Wing, Winslow, Weston Turville and Padbury.