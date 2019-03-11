'It promises to be an enriching experience': Students from France and Italy to work alongside Aylesbury High pupils as part of Erasmus project

Students from three countries will be coming together in Aylesbury later this month as a long-running education project continues.

For more than ten years, students at Aylesbury High School have been working alongside pupils from the Lycée Georges Brassens (France), the Institut d’Educació Secundària Massanassa (Spain) and the Liceo Statale Guarino Veronese (Italy) as part of a project called Erasmus+.

This year's offering, which runs through until July 2021, is called “A StandArt for Europe: Renaissances, Resistances, Dreams”, and aims to teach young people about the art and culture of their own country and others in Europe.

As part of the project, High School students in Years 10 and 12 will have the opportunity to take part in exchanges and, for Year 12s, there will also be the chance to spend two months in an overseas school.

Teachers will also be able to spend five days in one of the High's overseas schools to find out about the work of their European colleagues and develop their own practice.

From March 17 to 24, 20 Italian students from the Liceo Veronese will be spending a week in England and on March 21, 49 students from the Lycee Georges Brassens in France will be joining in a day of Erasmus+ activities alongside Italian and English students.

Aylesbury High's Erasmus+ co-ordinator Eulalie Billon said she hoped the day would be 'a very enriching experience for all involved.'

As part of the day's activities students will be learning about famous European paintings and painters, creating street art based on idioms and telling the story of a work of art.