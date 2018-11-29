It only takes a minute - Take That make brief visit to Wendover for 'surprise' filming

Three members of Take That were seen filming in Wendover High Street yesterday (Wednesday) but the exact reason remains a mystery.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen were seen in the High Street along with a film crew at around 10am.

Take That filming in Wendover

Contrary to reports elsewhere, the Herald has spoken to the BBC Press Office who said that filming was not taking place for The One Show.

A local business owner told the paper: "I believe they surprised somebody at the Flower Gallery."

We approached the Flower Gallery who said they organised the camera crew and added that they could not say anymore about it until the New Year.

Take That are performing at stadiummk in nearby Milton Keynes on May 23 2019 as part of their 'Greatest Hits' tour and tickets are on sale now.

If you have any more information about Take That's visit call the newsdesk on 01296 619786.

Photos courtesy of Fiona Faber.