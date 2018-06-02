‘It is extremely dangerous’: Anger at state of Aylesbury footpath

Is this the most inaccessible footpath in Buckinghamshire?

Windsor Road, Aylesbury, sandwiched between two schools, experiences heavy foot traffic throughout the year.

The pavement on one side of the road is so overgrown with weeds and foliage spewing out from the gardens of houses in King Edward Avenue that it is impossible to pass without venturing on to the busy road.

This is not the extent of the problem however, as the other side of the road is so uneven that it makes it extremely difficult to navigate, particularly for elderly people and wheelchair users.

A local resident, who did not want to be named, said: “The whole situation is extremely dangerous and it can only be a matter of time before a very serious accident happens.”