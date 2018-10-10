‘It appears Meadowcroft is a poor relation’: Resident’s anger at council’s lack of action over fly-tipping in his area

A Meadowcroft resident has spoken out about his anger over a lack of action by Aylesbury Vale District Council to improve the area where he lives.

Neil Richards says he has ‘had enough‘ of Aylesbury Vale District Council, as after reporting pollution in Meadowcroft several times he is still awaiting a response.

Neil became concerned at the state of his local park when he noticed bins were overflowing, and there was clear evidence of fly-tipping in the area.

He said: “To set the scene, I have written to AVDC on numerous occasions highlighting a general lack of care given to the area around Meadowcroft and Riverside Walk.

“Litter bins and dog waste bins go for weeks without being emptied, rubbish and litter builds up on pavements and footpaths and little is done about it.”

In August Neil sent the image above, which shows doors thrown in the River Thame near to where the water pipe crosses in Meadowcroft, to the council.

He said: “This is an awful situation and a pathetic lack of real response from AVDC and my local councillor.

“This is not only a pollution issue, but dangerous.

“To be honest, I am sick of having to write to AVDC pointing these things out and wonder whether it’s worth it.

“Surely someone from the council could take a look now and again?

“Are the contractors getting paid for a service they’re not providing?”

Neil goes on to describe the issues Meadowcroft is facing, suggesting that it’s not getting as much attention from the council as Aylesbury Town Centre.

He said: “It appears Meadowcroft is a poor relation in Aylesbury as whilst money is spent on nice flowers in the town, we are left surrounded by rubbish, bins overflowing and broken glass on pavements.

“I decided to write to my local councillor, Graham Moore and had the following reply: “thanks for your email, I will pass on and speak to the relevant people.

“I also wrote again to AVDC and received the following: “thank you for getting in touch, we apologise that this was not cleared.

“I have asked that the contractor manager look into why this was not completed when initially reported.

“The last time I walked along the river a few days ago I found that the rubbish was still there!”