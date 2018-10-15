Isaac’s excitement at West End acting role

An Aylesbury youngster starts rehearsals next week for a leading child role in a West End play.

Isaac Forward, nine, is one of three youngsters playing the role of Noah in the play ‘Caroline or Change.’

Noah is the lead child role in the production alongside the character of Caroline, who is being played by Doctor Who and Holby City actress Sharon D Clarke.

Isaac, who lives in Aylesbury and goes to Griffin House Prep School was awarded the role while rehearsing for Whistle Down The Wind, a production at the Waterside in Aylesbury, which featured hundreds of local children.

Isaac’s proud mum Catherine said: “He had to go through two stages of auditions before casting.

“He has done acting before but this is undoubtedly his biggest role.”

Caroline or Change had very well-received runs at the Chichester Festival Theatre and the Hampstead Theatre before securing its run in the West End.

It is scheduled to run at the Playhouse Theatre, London, from mid November to early February but that could be extended if it proves a success.

It will mean a busy few months for Isaac.

Mum Catherine added: “It will be a challenge with commuting and schoolwork.

“He will do some homework on the train there and then sleep on the way home.”

Isaac has his words and is learning the music ahead of starting rehearsals during the October half-term.

He follows in his family footsteps with his sisters Isobel and Zoe both actresses and performers - Zoe having enjoyed a run to the latter stages of ITV show The Voice Kids in the summer.

Catherine added: “His sisters certainly got him interested in performing.

“We all very proud of him - it is an exciting opportunity but it will be hard work because it is an intense schedule.”

Isaac said: “I am very excited about being in the West End and can’t wait to meet everyone at the first rehearsal.”

Isaac will be performing the role of Noah on rotation alongside Aaron Gelkoff and Jack Meredith.