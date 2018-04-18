Is this 24 year-old Aylesbury bridge the longest serving ‘temporary’ structure in Bucks?

Bucks County Council say there are no immediate plans to replace a so-called temporary bridge that has been in place for more than 20 years.

A bridge was installed on Stoke Road, Aylesbury, by the railway line in 1994.

The pavement was removed at the time of the installation for the ‘temporary’ structure.

However, 24 years later it is still there and Stoke Road resident Amanda Wheaton said she feels it is becoming increasingly dangerous.

She said: “I can remember walking on the pavement next to the bridge when we went to the local shop.

“I wrote to the council in 2002 with my concerns that it was unsafe.

“The bridge has got higher over the years and it is hard to see when you are coming out of a driveway on to the road.”

A Bucks County Council spokesman said: “The bridge on Stoke Road was built on top of the old Network Rail bridge to enable traffic to use this route.

“Transport for Buckinghamshire have no plans to replace the bridge at this time but are planning to undertake routine maintenance work to the surface of the bridge later on this year.”

Reacting to the news that the council has no plans to permanently change the bridge Amanda said: “The bridge is obviously damaged and I feel it is increasingly dangerous with no pavement on either side.

“I have even seen people with prams trying to go over the bridge.

“There is a sign that advises people not to cross the bridge and sends pedestrians an alternative route.

“I am sure there are others people living nearby who are unhappy with the noise caused when vehicles go over it.

“I would encourage other people to complain to Bucks County Council as well and hope something changes.”