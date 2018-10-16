Is Peter Aylesbury's biggest pumpkin?

A couple from Aylesbury claim they have the biggest pumpkin in town.

Nicole Lawrence and Carl Moreton grew this whopper from a seed in their back garden in Bedgrove.

Nicole Lawrence and her partner Carl Moreton with the pumpkin, which they have named Peter

Nicole told the Herald: "We planted some pumpkin seeds in May but only one of them survived because they were eaten by slugs.

"It kept on growing as it turned orange."

Nicole put Peter on the scales today and he weighed in as follows:

60cm in length

36cm wide

18kg in weight

If you have a bigger pumpkin please send your photos and more details to neil.shefferd@jpress.co.uk