Interim head praises resilience of Aylesbury school's community after fire

The interim headteacher of an Aylesbury school forced to close by a dishwasher fire has praised everyone for pulling together in the aftermath of the blaze last week.

Broughton Infant School, based on Narbeth Drive, Aylesbury, has been shut since last Wednesday following a dishwasher fire in the staff room which occurred at around 5.20pm on November 13.

Three fire crews attended the scene and were able to contain the fire before it spread further around the school building.

However, the school is currently closed to allow a clean-up operation to take place after significant smoke damage spread throughout the premises.

For the three days last week following the fire, all pupils were taught at the Broughton Junior School site as a temporary measure.

Starting today (Monday) a new system is in place with Reception pupils remaining at the junior school site, Year One pupils being based at St Louis School and Year Two pupils being based at Oak Green School.

In a letter to parents interim headteacher Karen Brooks said: "We have planned for the clean-up operation to take up to four weeks.

"However, we are hopeful that it can be completed more quickly, and that the school can be decontaminated in sections in order that we can phase the return of the classes to the site."

Ms Brooks also praised the school community for coming together in the aftermath of the fire.

She added: "I want to thank all of the parents who have so kindly offered help and support and kept the staff fed and watered the day after the fire - it has been greatly appreciated by all.

"I also must praise the resilience and commitment of all of our staff for keeping going in such difficult circumstances.

"It has been a team effort involving meticulous planning and everyone has been fantastic.

"Thank you all for your patience in this matter and hopefully the school will be back to normal soon."

Speaking this morning, Bucks County Council's cabinet member for education and skills Mike Appleyard paid tribute to the swift offers of help from neighbouring schools, following the incident at Broughton Infant School.

He said: "This is a fantastic response and I am very grateful for their generosity."