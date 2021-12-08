Injured man taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch near Buckingham
Early morning incident closes country road at village near Buckingham
An injured man was taken to hospital after a car overturned in a ditch at Great Horwood, near Buckingham.
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called at 5.30am on Tuesday, December 7.
Two fire engines from West Ashland attended and the road was closed while the firefighters worked at the scene, on Winslow Road, Great Horwood
The firefighters used short extension ladders and rescue equipment to release the injured man from the car, then gave him immediate emergency care and oxygen therapy, before passing him into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
The ambulance crew assessed and treated him at the scene, before taking him to Milton Keynes Hospital