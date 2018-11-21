Individuals with associations to Bucks drug lines get suspended sentences for entering 'exclusion zones' in Aylesbury

Two people have been given suspended sentences for breaching anti-social behaviour injunctions and entering areas of Aylesbury that they were banned from doing so.

In the first hearing, Tina McDonald admitted to entering an area she was banned from doing so, Conway Close and Turnfurlong, causing harassment towards an individual and introducing the same person to a drug supply line which resulted in them being threatened and intimidated.

Magistrates heard how this was a “textbook case of cuckooing”, a practice used by county drug lines to expand their network of drug supply.

McDonald was sentenced by a magistrate to 32 weeks behind bars - which has been suspended for two years.

In a second hearing, Farrukh Bashir admitted to entering an area he was banned from doing so, Wycliffe End, and engaging in verbal abuse.

Bashir had previously received a suspended sentence for breaching this injunction, which had expired, and as a result received a 24 week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Craig Freeman from the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust said: “The exploitation of vulnerable people by those engaged in organised crime is a serious matter.

"We will continue to utilise the legislation available to safeguard vulnerable people from exploitation and targeted behaviour.”

PC Cowdrey of Thames Valley Police said: “These injunctions have proven to be extremely successful in tackling exploitative behaviour and keeping our communities safe.

"These sentences send a strong message that the exploitation of vulnerable people will not be tolerated."