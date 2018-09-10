Increased penalties for those found guilty of blue badge fraud in Bucks

Bucks County Council has announced tough new sanctions for those found guilty of committing blue badge fraud.

Prosecution, fines of up to £1,000 and possible withdrawal of the badge and are among the new measures being introduced to tackle the rising number of reports of suspected abuse of the Blue Badge scheme.

Examples of common misuse include using a badge issued to a person who has since died, or badges that are no longer valid or reported as being lost or stolen. Other examples include letting a friend or relative use the badge, using a fake or copied badge or making a fraudulent application for a badge.

County council cabinet member for resources John Chilver said that it was abhorrent to think that people would actually abuse a system designed to help disabled people get on with their lives.

Cllr Chilver said: "It's shocking that people stoop to this level.

"But reports are increasing and it's time for us to clamp down on this clear and blatant fraud to safeguard genuine Blue Badge holders.

"My advice to anyone who knows they are misusing a badge is to stop doing it now before they are caught.

"We will be carrying out more checks than ever before, so I make no apology when I say people have been warned."

For details about Blue Badges, a full set of questions and answers and how to report possible misuse visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/transport-and-roads/blue-badge

