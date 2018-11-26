IN PICTURES: Aylesbury's biggest ever Santa parade

More than 350 people took part in Aylesbury's biggest ever Santa parade.

The parade featured local dance groups, cheerleaders, sports clubs, bands, businesses and organisations who all helped to give Santa a warm welcome to the town.

Aylesbury Cheerleading Academy take part in the Santa parade

The parade started at 10.45am at Upper High Street and travelled to Market Square spreading festive cheer all the way.

It lasted 45 minutes but the fun continued with activities throughout the town until 3pm.

These included go-karts, a small fun fair, arts and crafts, donkey rides and street food.

The Buckinghamshire Royal British Legion take part in the Santa parade

The Elvis Pressies and Metro Man take part in the Santa parade

The main man at the Santa parade in Aylesbury